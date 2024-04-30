Alameda County DA Pamela Price announces state probe into recall group's source of funding

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is fighting back against what she calls the "undemocratic" recall campaign against her, announcing word of a state investigation into the political action committee funding the recall.

In a press conference attended by her supporters Tuesday morning, Price announced that the California Fair Political Practices Commission was looking into the complaint filed by her supporters against two groups backing the recall.

Price said the group Reviving the Bay Area appears to be the financial and organizational arm of Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), the group leading the recall effort against Price. The complaint by recall-opposing group Protect the Win for Public Safety alleges Reviving the Bay Area has not filed a 3rd quarter report listing its contributors as required by law, in effect hiding its funding sources from the public at least through September of 2023.

Aside from questions over the source of the funding, Price also accused the SAFE recall group of a litany of financial and operational illegalities.

"Between September 2023 and November 2023 they donated approximately $578,000 to SAFE without complying with the laws that govern all political committees in California. said Price. "We applaud the FPPC's action to investigate this entity as well as the finances that have also come under question of the SAFE committee, where we've learned that they were paying some of the main spokespersons and funding an illegal force that they called a security force. So there have been a lot of financial irregularities, coupled with the irregular practices of the signature-gathering company PCI Communications that literally paid for hundreds of people to come into our community and gather signatures using bait-and-switch tactics and misleading people and engaging in fraudulent signature-gathering."

SAFE and recall supporters were scheduled to hold their own press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. The group maintains Price's criminal justice reforms have led to higher crime rates and afford more rights to suspects than to their victims. Recall opponents dispute those claims and say Price's critics don't understand the role the county's top prosecutor plays in the criminal justice system.

Price also said she would be going before the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to challenge the signature count for her recall campaign. Supervisors were set to receive the final county Tuesday from the Registrar of Voters and possibly set a recall election date.

Last week, Price's supporters held a rally and urged the Board of Supervisors not to schedule a special election for her recall. They say the recall vote should be placed on the November general election ballot to save money and to ensure that as many voters as possible have a chance to weigh in on Price's future. Recall proponents have called on supervisors to set a special election date prior to the November general election.