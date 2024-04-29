San Quentin death row inmate found dead in his cell may have committed suicide
A man who was condemned to death row at San Quentin State Prison in 1998 was found dead in his cell Monday and authorities are investigating it as a suicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Daniel Jenkins, 68, was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by Marin County Fire Medical Emergency Services at 6:59 a.m., according to the state.
The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy; however, the death is being investigated as a suicide.
Jenkins was sent to death row on Oct. 6, 1998 in Los Angeles County for first-degree murder armed with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, and first-degree attempted murder, according to the CDCR.
Jenkins was convicted of killing an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department Detective in 1985 as he picked up his six-year-old son from daycare. The officer had just testified in a case against Jenkins.