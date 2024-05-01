Suspected DUI crash in Brentwood seriously injures 2

Two men suffered serious injuries Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk driver in Brentwood.

Police said they received a call at 9:26 p.m. about a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on westbound Balfour Road at McViking Way.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as 26-year-old Zachary Rau of Antioch, was allegedly speeding on westbound Balfour Road when he collided with a Toyota RAV-4 driven by a 31-year-old man from Brentwood.

The Toyota then collided with a Honda HR-V driven by a 37-year-old Brentwood man.

A passenger in Rau's vehicle, a 26-year-old Antioch man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

Officers found the driver of the Toyota unconscious and unresponsive. Police said he had major injuries and required extrication from the vehicle before being airlifted to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries and remains "unstable," police said Wednesday.

The driver of the Honda HR-V wasn't injured.

Rau was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and subsequently was arrested and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash can call the Brentwood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.