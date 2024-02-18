City identifies 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota; suspect also dead

2 police officers, 1 paramedic killed while responding to domestic call in Burnsville Police officers, paramedic killed in Burnsville while responding to domestic call 04:08

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed in Burnsville Sunday morning, authorities said, and the man who shot them is also dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it's leading the investigation. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says Burnsville police officers were called to a home at about 1:50 a.m. on 33rd Avenue South and East 126th Street, just west of the Interstate 35E-Highway 77 interchange.

A suspect inside was reported to be armed, and several people were barricaded inside, including seven young children ranging in age from 2 to 15.

Evans said law enforcement "spent quite a bit of time negotiating with this individual," before the suspect is said to have opened fire on officers.

Burnsville city officials identified the victims as officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth. Sgt. Adam Medlicott with BPD was also shot but is expected to survive.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was reported dead at about 8 a.m., and the family members in the home made it out safely a short time later.

Evans said the exact exchange of gunfire and the timing is not clear at this point in the investigation.

"A terrible day for the city of Burnsville, all of the residents," Evans said.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area during the investigation.





The fallen first responders

The city said 27-year-old Elmstrand joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2017 and was promoted in 2019.

Ruge, also 27, joined the force in 2020.

Finseth, 40, has been a firefighter and SWAT paramedic in the city since 2019. Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann says Finseth previously worked with the fire departments in Savage and Hastings.

Medlicott has been with BPD for nine years and five months.

Police Chief Tanya Schwartz says her department is "hurting."

"Today, three members of our team made the ultimate sacrifice for this community. They are heroes," Schwartz said. "Every day we pray that they go home to their families. And today that's not happening. We're heartbroken. We are gonna need time to be together. Our families need time to grieve."

Jungmann says Sunday was the toughest day the city has ever experienced.

"It's a tragic day, we're all grieving, and we're all trying to understand what happened and why," Jungmann said.

Hundreds of first responders honor the fallen

At Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, police and first responders from multiple cities were gathered to show support. Injured officers are often taken to Hennepin Healthcare due to its status as a level-one trauma center. Around 12:45 p.m., a procession began to escort the decedents from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.

Support and condolences from Minnesota state leaders and other law enforcement agencies are pouring in on social media.

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day," Walz said in a statement. "Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come. My heart is with those grieving families — the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state."

Walz ordered flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise. A vigil for the victims is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

Burnsville is a southern suburb of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

