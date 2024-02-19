Burnsville shooting suspect identified as Shannon Gooden

Investigators trying to piece together what led to slayings of first responders in Burnsville

Investigators trying to piece together what led to slayings of first responders in Burnsville

Investigators trying to piece together what led to slayings of first responders in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Just over a day after a shooting claimed the lives of three first responders in Burnsville, WCCO has confirmed the name of the man behind the deadly shooting.

Shannon Gooden, 38, died after opening fire on those first responders.

Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, along with paramedic Adam Finseth were killed Sunday morning while responding to a call for help. Burnsville Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured, but as of Monday afternoon, he is out of the hospital.

Police say an armed man barricaded himself in this Burnsville home with seven children. As to why police were called to the home in Burnsville, sources told WCCO a mother of some of the children inside had concerns for their safety.

RELATED: Who were the officers and paramedic fatally shot in Burnsville?

Shannon Gooden Facebook

Gooden's name was first heard through scanner reports. Dispatchers identified a man by the name of Shannon as being barricaded inside a home in Burnsville.

Sources close to the investigation then identified him as Gooden, including the mother of three of the children in the house at the time of the shooting.

WCCO then used background checks to tie him to the address where the deadly shootings took place Sunday morning.

Property records also show Gooden was renting the home first responders showed up at.

Court records show Gooden was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2004 and 2005. He was also convicted of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2007.

RELATED: Burnsville warns of crowdfunding scams involving slain first responders

Gooden petitioned the court in 2020 for restoration of his rights to have a firearm.

The petition said, "Mr. Gooden has taken significant steps to prove his value as a productive and law-abiding citizen." It also said by allowing him to have his gun rights restored, "he would be able to protect not only himself but his family as well."

That petition was denied.

Gooden had five children and two others he cared for with his girlfriend. WCCO does not have an update on them but were told they got out of the house safely.

RELATED: Wife of fallen Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand: "He had to do what he thought was right"

Video of Gooden on social media shows his interest in guns. He is seen several times firing weapons and, according to scanner reports, he was known to have several guns and ammunition inside his home.

Friends of Gooden say they are in disbelief that he could be involved in such a tragedy.