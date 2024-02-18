Hundreds line Twin Cities streets to honor 3 Burnsville first responders killed in line of duty

MINNEAPOLIS — An emotional journey took three Twin Cities first responders killed in the line of duty Sunday from downtown Minneapolis to the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka.

RELATED: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota

The victims were identified by the City of Burnsville as police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

Their caskets, draped in American flags, were carried into vans outside Hennepin Healthcare Sunday afternoon as a crowd of law enforcement stood to salute them.

WCCO

RELATED: Who were the officers and paramedic fatally shot in Burnsville?

The men were responding to a call earlier in the day about an armed man barricaded inside a home with family members. City officials say "the situation escalated into gunfire" and the three were fatally shot.

BPD's Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also shot and is expected to survive, according to city officials.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was also killed. The people inside were able to safely exit the home, officials say.

READ MORE: Five Minnesota policeman gunned down in line of duty since 2015

Doctors, nurses and other Hennepin Healthcare staff lined up in the skyway to see them off. Police, fire and paramedic vehicles stayed close as the vans departed downtown.

As the caravan made its way west, Minnesotans lined the route to pay their respects, and firefighters saluted first responders.

A memorial is starting to grow for the victims, with black and blue balloons representing a show of support for police officers.

A vigil for the victims is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.