How to help the families of Burnsville police officers and paramedic killed in shooting

Hope Breakfast Bar in Eagan steps up to help families of slain Burnsville first responders

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — If you'd like to help the families of the three Burnsville first responders killed in a shooting over the weekend, there are now ways to donate money and other items of support.

On Tuesday, city officials in Burnsville announced that money can be directed to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund. The city asked people who donate to write "Burnsville Heroes" in the comment section of each donation.

The city says this is the only contribution site verified on behalf of the families. In the days following the deaths of the first responders, the city has warned of criminals attempting to profit off of the tragedy with crowdfunding scams.

A vigil for the fallen responders. WCCO

Those who'd like to donate something other than money as a show of support are asked to bring the contribution to Prince of Peace Church, located at 13801 Fairview Dr. in Burnsville. More information on donations at the church can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Front Line Foundation says it will be giving $20,000 to each family.

Some restaurants are also stepping up to help. Hope Breakfast in Eagan is donating 100% of its sales on Tuesday to the families. It's open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. McHugh's Public House in Savage will also be donating 100% of its sales on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to close.

RELATED: Memorial grows in Burnsville for first responders killed during standoff with gunman

Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, along with paramedic Adam Finseth were killed Sunday morning while responding to a call for help. Burnsville Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured, but as of Monday afternoon, he is out of the hospital.

Shannon Gooden, 38, died by suicide after opening fire on those first responders, according to a medical examiner's report.

Suicide prevention and domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.