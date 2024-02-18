Who were the officers and paramedic fatally shot in Burnsville?

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning.

Burnsville city officials identified the victims as officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

RELATED: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota

They were responding to a call about an armed man who was reportedly barricaded inside a residence with family members, including seven children ranging in age from 2 to 15.

City officials say "the situation escalated into gunfire," and Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were fatally shot. A third BPD member, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was wounded and is expected to survive.

The suspect was also killed in the confrontation, and family members inside the home were able to escape safely, according to city officials. The suspect hasn't been identified.

Left to right: Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth City of Burnsville

Officer Paul Elmstrand

City officials say Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2017 as a community service officer, and was promoted to officer in 2019. He was a member of the BPD's mobile command staff, peer team, honor guard and field training unit.

Officer Matthew Ruge

Ruge, also 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in 2020, according to city officials. He was a physical evidence officer as well as a member of BPD's crisis negotiations team.

Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth

Finseth, 40, has been a firefighter and SWAT paramedic in the city since 2019. Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann says Finseth previously worked with the fire departments in Savage and Hastings.

RELATED: After 2 officers, paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, support pours in on social media

The procession for the fallen officers and paramedic outside HCMC in downtown Minneapolis WCCO

At Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, police and first responders from multiple cities gathered to show support. Injured officers are often taken to Hennepin Healthcare due to its status as a level-one trauma center.

Gov. Tim. Walz ordered flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise.

A vigil for the victims is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

READ MORE: Five Minnesota policeman gunned down in line of duty since 2015