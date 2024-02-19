Procession to Jordan honors fallen paramedic Adam Finseth

JORDAN, Minn. — The Burnsville firefighter and paramedic who was killed in a shooting this weekend got a hero's welcome Monday as his body was escorted to a funeral home.

Well-wishers and supporters lined up from Minnetonka, along Highway 169 to the streets of Jordan to salute Adam Finseth.

A full escort of first responders accompanied his hearse.

"It's great to see people show their support," said Dave Giles, a retired Burnsville firefighter. "It means a lot."

Adam Finseth City of Burnsville

Giles and the rest of the community who came out for Finseth felt the emotion of the last couple of days.

"You shouldn't have to say goodbye to one of your brothers or sisters in red or blue," Giles said. "I just feel terrible for those families."

Finseth was 40 and before Burnsville, worked in Savage.

The fire chief there, Jeremie Bresnahan, wrote to employees, "Adam embodied the true spirit of a firefighter…His legacy is etched in the memories of those who served alongside him and characterized by his calm demeanor and unwavering support for his fellow team members."

The two Burnsville police officers who were killed in the shooting, Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, were both 27. A third officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was shot too, but he's now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

"He's going to be ok from the sounds of everything," said Bruce Karnick, the president of the Hastings Hawks amateur baseball team.

Medlicott played with the Hawks for years.

"Even during his first couple practices, you could tell that he was a stand-up, salt of the earth type of guy and the type of guy that was going to do anything to make the team better," said Shawn Matson, the Hawks' manager.

Giles says first responders know the risks of putting on the uniform, but they do it because they love it.

"I'm biased, but I think it's the greatest profession in the world," he said.

Giles says he joined lots of retired first responders back at the station in Burnsville Sunday. He would've liked the reunion to be for a celebratory occasion, but he says it ended up being a celebration of life for his fallen brothers.

