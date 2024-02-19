Burnsville warns of crowdfunding scams involving slain first responders

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Criminals are already working hard to profit off Sunday's tragedy in Burnsville, according to city officials.

A warning was posted to the city's website Sunday evening, about 12 hours after a standoff in a residential neighborhood ended with the deaths of three first responders.

"Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville. Be aware of scams," wrote city officials.

The city says it will soon post links to official donation sites and provide more information on how to help the victims' families.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says many crowdfunding websites don't do enough vetting, leaving donors vulnerable.

"Be aware that people with good intentions but with no experience in managing charitable donations are on crowdfunding sites," reads an excerpt from BBB's website. "Additionally, there are scammers seeking to take advantage of high public sympathy by setting up crowdfunding projects that may have no official connection to any charitable organization and may be using names and photos of victims without the families' permission."

BBB says GoFundMe, the largest crowdfunding website, is accredited by the agency, and it guarantees any misused donations will be refunded.

Donors are urged to first contact the GoFundMe's organizer by clicking the envelope by their name. Donors can also contact support.gofundme.com to investigate an organizer, and click "Report Campaign" if they suspect deceit. Donors can also click here to report scams to the BBB.

Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were fatally shot Sunday morning, and the suspect also died, according to city officials. BPD Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also shot and is expected to survive.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation and says the suspect, who "had several guns and large amounts of ammunition," had barricaded himself in the home with several family members inside, including seven children between the ages of 2 and 15. All family members made it out of the home safely.

Burnsville Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said Sunday was the toughest day the city has ever experienced.

"It's a tragic day, we're all grieving, and we're all trying to understand what happened and why," Jungmann said.

Sunday's shooting marked the ninth time in eight months that first responders have been killed or hurt by gunfire in Minnesota and surrounding communities.

