Memorial grows in Burnsville for first responders killed during standoff with gunman

An outpouring of support following the killings of 3 first responders in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A memorial continues to grow Monday outside the Burnsville Police Department.

Two law enforcement vehicles and a fire truck are parked out front to honor officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth.

"It hits a community hard," said Burnsville resident Kevin Bondy.

Bondy and his family took time Monday morning to bring flowers and prayers to first responders.

"We want to make sure the police and fire feel supported, the community feels supported, and they are not alone through this and we are not going to forget them," he said.

"Nothing makes sense. It just doesn't make sense," said Lino Lakes resident Vicki Fellow.

The high school teacher drove nearly an hour to be at the memorial.

"I teach criminology and this will be the topic of conversation tomorrow," she said. "As a teacher, you are supposed to have the answers, but there are no answers to this."

WCCO

While the department grieves, other law enforcement agencies are helping to keep watch. Four pastors from River Valley Church spent much of the morning paying their respects.

"You have a deep admiration for what these men and women do for our communities and everything they do to serve us," said Pastor Zeus Vital.

"Your heart is reminded of what these guys do every day. I'm like I don't know how they do it," said Pastor Aaron Topp.

Topp first heard about what happened while at church on Sunday.

"Just remember they're humans like we are, and I mean they're experiencing stuff like this sometimes on a daily basis," he said. "These guys need all the support we can give them. All the love."

In another show of support for Burnsville police and fire, Hope Breakfast Bar in Eagan will be donating 100% of its sales Tuesday to the families of the fallen first responders.

Hope will be at the Burnsville City Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to distribute free hot meals to anyone in need during this trying time.

