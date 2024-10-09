Sacramento needs new animal shelter as Front Street is too outdated, study finds

SACRAMENTO — Too old and unsafe — that's what many are saying about Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.

A new independent study finds the current location on Front Street is too small and outdated. It's less than two acres in size, squeezed in between two freeways and a Pacific Gas and Electric gas plant with no room to expand.

"We've put in modular buildings, we've done all the things that we can do and so we've just outgrown the space for animals and people," said Phillip Zimmerman, manager of Sacramento Animal Care Services.

The facility often exceeds capacity and does not have modern spaces for adoptions.

"We're running at maybe 120-125% capacity at times and that's just not healthy for animals," said Leah Morris, chair of the Animal Care Services Advisory Committee. "It's not good for people who want to come in and see and adopt animals."

The conclusion of the study was that a new animal shelter needs to be built.

"We wanted to make sure that we got the right information from experts and now can take it forward," Morris said.

Where could a new shelter be built?

One option would be to build a new adoption center across the street on what is currently a city-owned parking lot. However, the report recommends starting from scratch by building a new shelter at a location that is more than three times larger.

CBS Sacramento has learned that the Sacramento Zoo's current 14-acre location is one of the sites being considered if the zoo relocates to Elk Grove.

"We have definitely tossed that around a bit," Morris said. "It's an important piece of property. It is already animal-focused."

How much could a new animal shelter cost?

Expanding across the street will cost an estimated $30-50 million. Building a new shelter will cost $40-60 million.

Supporters say a larger facility is long overdue.

"I think for important issues, money can always be found," said Julie Virga, founder of Fix Our Shelters.

Front Street officials say funding a new shelter will likely require donations and a public-private partnership.

The report will now be presented to city councilmembers who will make the ultimate decision on the fate of a new shelter.