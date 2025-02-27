San Joaquin County sees positive results from retail theft reporting app

STOCKTON — Four hundred and ten — that's how many retail theft incident reports have been submitted through San Joaquin County's FastSTAART app.

It's only been around for six months and is already bringing a sense of calmness to local business owners like Thuy Dang.

"In this area, I don't feel bad but sometimes the people can act like that," Dang explained.

Dang was in her Stockton tea shop when she saw police arrive at her neighboring business on February 15.

That's when she learned four teenagers robbed the store, leaving an employee injured after one of the suspects physically assaulted them.

"I saw the police come. That's why I waited until they left," Dang continued. "I asked the employee what was wrong with that place so he told me teenagers came in and asked him to buy something, but since they're not [of age], they came in, grabbed something and ran away."

The Stockton Police Department is now asking for the community's help, and one way to do it is to download the app.

"We said, 'There's got to be something we can do,' " said Timm Quinn, CEO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. "We came up with this idea to really empower the community, empower them to be more proactive, and empower these businesses to feel like that they actually have a say in what's going on."

Over 1,500 people have already downloaded the app and it's free. Users can upload any pictures or videos taken of the incident, describe what they saw, and submit reports that can be anonymous.

It's all to help curb this growing problem.

"If you want to save money, download the app and report retail theft because everyone's paying for it, right?" said Frank Ferral, CPO of the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. "We're paying for it at the register. It will help individuals out if they take a proactive stance in eradicating the retail theft."

And this is just the start. The Chamber of Commerce has already received multiple awards for this app and even other counties are asking for help in making their own.

Some of the first retail theft suspects reported through the app are being arraigned on March 10.

"I think I will download that app after this and then if something happens around here in this area, I will report on that," Dang said.