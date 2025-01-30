Sacramento Chick-fil-A customer celebrates 90th birthday at restaurant he's become a staple at

SACRAMENTO – Cake, candles, chicken and a cow are the recipe for a 90th birthday celebration at a Sacramento Chick-fil-A for a long-time customer who has become a staple in the community.

Inside the Madison Avenue Chick-fil-A in Sacramento, Jerry was the man of the hour on Wednesday, at the center of celebrations hosted by his fast-food friends turned family. The World War II Veteran and cherished regular at the restaurant found his seat at the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know who adopted who," said Eric Mason, the owner-operator of the Madison Avenue location.

Mason told CBS13 they noticed Jerry in 2020 when he came through for lunch. At the time, Jerry had fallen and came in bruised from the accident, something the team didn't let go unnoticed.

"After a while, we broke the rules, we brought him into our dining room, and just fellowshipped with him, and got to know him," Mason said.

The rest, as the saying goes, is history. Now, it's likely you'll find Jerry at his usual spot, at the table by the front door, greeting customers who call out to him from the drive-thru or come in just to say hello.

"I knew it was gonna be a special day, but I didn't expect this," Jerry said, overwhelmed by the turnout for his 90th birthday.

The milestone birthday was celebrated by customers, friends, and family for Jerry. Laughter from the restaurant's back room spilled out onto customers who were there for a meal, many, stopping in to wish Jerry a happy birthday.

"He's just become part of the family," Angie Mason said. "When our guests come in and see Jerry, there's comfort."

Jerry, described the celebration and the people there, as "the biggest family I've ever had," left speechless as employees, customers, and friends gathered to celebrate him.

Many in attendance echoed the sentiment, describing Jerry as "loving, caring, encouraging," and "full of life."

"You come here because the food is good, then you meet the workers, and you keep coming," a guest said.

As the party came to a close, Jerry expressed his gratitude: "It was my pleasure…I'm gonna keep coming."

And with a room full of friends cheering him on, there's no doubt he will.