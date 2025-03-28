Placer County's Sip Into Spring wine tasting event is this weekend

PLACER COUNTY — Spring is here, and so is wine-tasting season.

This weekend, Placer County is hosting its annual Sip Into Spring event, offering free or discounted tastings at more than 20 wineries along what's known as the Placer Wine Trail.

The Sip Into Spring is a big event for Placer County wineries in locations including Auburn, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Newcastle, Rocklin and Roseville.

With more than 20 wineries on the trail, the event aims to put the cunty's wine scene on the map – giving smaller, family-owned wineries a chance to shine.

Lincoln resident Owen Williamson says he's seen the impact firsthand.

"It's something I've seen expand quite a bit, especially over the last 10 years or so," he said.

The event comes at a critical time as the wine industry faces a major surplus in grapes. So much so that the Allied Grape Growers are urging some farmers to reduce their crops and rip out their vines to stabilize the market.

"I think the wine industry is being affected at all levels," said Stefan Matulich, general manager of Twin Rocks Estate Winery.

Matulich said that shifting consumer habits, especially among younger generations, are driving down demand. Fewer people are drinking wine, making it harder for wineries to attract new customers.

In some regions, prices have gone up, but not everywhere.

"Sierra foothills, a lot of good flavor, good bold rains and crips white wines. Still reasonably priced, and our strengths sits here in Placer County," Matulich said.

Now, the industry faces another challenge: tariffs. It has raised concerns that some countries could impose retaliatory tariffs on California wine exports.

"Few of us are getting outside the state of California; most of the wine we produce is consumed here in California in our backyards," Matulich said.

When it comes down to small-town winemakers, they're resilient. And this weekend, they plan to highlight their passion.

"The Sip into Spring event is great for exposure. Come on down, drive up I-80, check out a few of these places," Matulich said. "I think most people would be surprised at the quality of wines they'll find here."

What makes this event so unique is the one-on-one access to the winemakers themselves. Visitors can ask questions about the wine-making process, which is something you won't get in bigger wine regions.

Beyond the tastings, wineries will also have food vendors, live music, and exclusive wines.

The event kicks off Saturday at noon and runs through Sunday – wrapping up at 5 p.m. each day.