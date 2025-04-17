Watch CBS News
Sacramento Kings to hire Scott Perry as new general manager, sources say

Cecilio Padilla
The Sacramento Kings have already found their new GM
SACRAMENTO – It didn't take long for the Sacramento Kings to find a new general manager.

Just hours after losing the NBA Play-In game, prompting the departure of GM Monte McNair, league sources have confirmed to CBS News Sacramento that the Kings are planning to hire Scott Perry.

Perry is a longtime executive in the NBA who even had a previous stop in Sacramento back in 2017.

McNair had been the Kings' general manager for five seasons – a tenure that saw Sacramento snap a 16-year playoff drought.

Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive confirmed Thursday that the Kings and McNair had parted ways.

In his own statement posted Thursday, McNair thanked the Kings and fans.

"The Beam Team brought so much joy to so many. Thank you to the players, coaches, and staff who played such a vital role in creating those special moments and memories," McNair wrote.

Perry was previously with the New York Knicks organization and had also served as an executive with the Detroit Pistons. 

