Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "Fighting Oligarchy" tour draws massive crowd to Folsom

FOLSOM — Folsom is in the political spotlight on Tuesday, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bringing their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour to town.

Sanders and AOC are holding a campaign-style rally at Folsom Lake College as they crisscross Western states for the tour. After taking the stage in Folsom, AOC said 26,000 people were in attendance.

Just now @AOC takes the stage in Folsom. The track and field at Folsom Lake College is packed with supporters and there’s still a snaking line to get in. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/L042NodF5a — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 16, 2025

Drone13 flew above the scene and captured a massive crowd already building shortly after the gates opened, more than 2.5 hours before Sanders and AOC were set to take the stage.

"The world is falling apart, but Bernie gives all of us hope. It's really exciting to be around people who feel the same way as we do," said Jazmin Davis, a supporter of Sanders in attendance in Folsom.

CBS Sacramento spoke to several in attendance who said they believed this tour could have a major impact on the midterm elections in 2026. We took those thoughts to Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley, whose congressional district includes Folsom.

"I think that Bernie and ACO, they're certainly appealing to a kind of far, far left radical element, but that simply is not the vast majority of the folks around here who believe in balance, who believe in common sense, who want to protect the quality of life that we have," Kiley said.

Just a block away from the Folsom event, attendees driving in were met with conservative messaging from supporters of President Trump. Some of the signage held included calls to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The tour has seen huge turnouts at every stop so far, including in Los Angeles over the weekend. Sanders also made an appearance at Coachella.

In response to the Sanders-AOC tour, Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) took to X to criticize the duo. Gallagher said in a Tuesday post, in part:

"As Bernie Sanders and AOC stop off in Folsom today please keep this in mind: We have adopted all of their policies in California. How's that working out for you? We have the highest cost of living, the most poverty, the most homeless, second highest gas prices, housing costs soaring out of sight."