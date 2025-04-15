Gov. Newsom encourages Canadians to visit California in new tourism campaign

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom launched a new campaign welcoming and encouraging Canadians to come to California for vacations after new statistics show a sudden drop in Canadian tourism in the Golden State.

Newsom reports that Canadian tourism statewide is down 12% compared to a year ago.

In a new social media campaign, the governor is asking the nation's neighbors from the north to reconsider visiting California.

"The Golden State and Canada have always shared so much in common. Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in DC, but don't let that ruin your beach plans," Newsom said in a video posted to social media. "California, it's the ultimate playground — 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset."

Thomas Panos runs Omega Travel Service out of Vancouver. He said his clients don't want to vacation in California.

"What has happened over the course of the past three months is something that I've never seen before," Panos said.

He said Newsom's new tourism campaign holds "zero" weight.

"The unfortunate reality is Governor Gavin Newsom has no ability to change what is going on in Washington, and that is where the problem lies," he said.

Panos said Canadian tourism to the U.S. will get worse before it gets better, pointing to the recent tariffs and political posturing by the Trump administration as factors in the changing relationship between the two countries.

Canadians are looking to Mexico, Europe and Asia as alternatives for vacations, he added.

Sacramento International Airport has one daily flight from Vancouver.

On Tuesday, it delivered Vancouver's Susan Clavey to visit with her daughter. Clavey traveled to the U.S. despite a dramatic shift in relations between the two countries that has her friends boycotting the country.

"Nobody wants to talk about it," Clavey said.

Her daughter, Leslie Clavey, was at the arrival gate to pick her Mom up.

"Her other daughter lives in Canada and will not come, absolutely will not come," Leslie Clavey said.