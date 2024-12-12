More than 100 rabbits seized from Roseville home

ROSEVILLE -- The Placer SPCA is now caring for more than 100 rabbits rescued from a home in Roseville on Monday.

"It's almost like responding to a disaster. The disaster is 100 plus rabbits," CEO Leilani Fratis said.

Fratis said her team took in the first batch, of about 20 rabbits, but they would soon discover the situation was much worse. After a welfare check, animal control officials seized more than 100 rabbits from the home that are now filling up three rooms at the SPCA.

"We don't naturally have a place where we can care for 100-plus rabbits," Fratis said.

Veterinarians examined each of them and determined many were in poor condition. Some had respiratory infections and open sores while others needed specialized medicine.

The daily work to care for them isn't easy. Staff now spend up to three hours cleaning cages per room and that doesn't include time administering medicine.

"It's a lot of changing out laundry, making sure they have fresh food, fresh water. We're also cleaning the floor because they get things everywhere. So we're just trying to keep their place as clean and tidy as possible," foster supervisor Laura Cathy said.

The SPCA is now asking for help, seeking vets who specialize in rabbits to get them spayed and neutered, experienced foster caregivers and donations to help buy food in bulk.

"It's going to be a long road ahead of us and we're going to need a lot of support ahead of us moving forward to make sure the rabbits get the care they need and deserve," Fratis said.

To learn more about how you can help, click here or call their facility at (916) 782-7722.