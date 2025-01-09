Sacramento SPCA provides shelter for animals displaced by LA fires

SACRAMENTO — While Northern California fire agencies are sending resources down to assist with the Los Angeles County fires, the Sacramento SPCA is providing support for animals in need of shelter.

The SPCA took in 17 adoptable animals from Pasadena Humane to allow for the Southern California shelter to continue to take in more animals as the fires continue.

"When we were seeing all the photos and videos of the things going down there, I reached out immediately to a colleague who is president of Pasadena Humane and asked how we can help," said Jennifer Brent, CEO of the Sacramento SPCA.

Brent just recently moved to the capital region from Los Angeles.

"We knew we could send folks down and pick up animals and find them safe homes here in the Sacramento area," she said.

Pasadena Humane communications manager Kevin McManus said they've taken in more than 350 animals so far and expect that number to climb.

"The ability for us to reach out to other animal welfare communities across the state and have them leap into action and drive 12-hour round trips to help us out and take our animals, it clears up space for us to accept more evacuees," McManus said.

The Sacramento SPCA also shared how the local community can further help.

"The biggest way we can help animals is having our community come down here and adopt the current dogs in our care and the current animals in our care," said Sacramento SPCA communications director Dawn Foster.

Pasadena Humane is no longer under an evacuation threat, but they anticipate receiving more strays once their animal patrols are able to get into evacuation zones.

"We want to help because all animals need help," Brent said. "It doesn't matter where they are. We want to be able to step in and step up."

McManus said Pasadena Humane's biggest challenge is urgent veterinarian care for the injured animals coming in and asking for monetary donations.