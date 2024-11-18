When new flooring is marketed as "waterproof," is it really? | Call Kurtis Investigates

SACRAMENTO – A Natomas couple spent $18,000 on waterproof laminate floors throughout their spacious home. When they spotted damage after the first cleaning of their floor, they reached out to CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team to look into it.

The big question: When the product is labeled waterproof, is it indeed waterproof?

After they cleaned their new floor, Sudeep and Sumiti Mehta noticed swelling and blistering in several areas. It wasn't what they were expecting after cleaning their newly installed waterproof laminate floors.

"We were terrified," Sudeep Mehta said. "We were like, we don't know what we did."

The flooring that Floor & Decor sold to Mehtas is marketed as waterproof wood-based laminate with AquaGuard performance.

"You just mop it," Mehta said. "It's not rocket science."

But, after the first cleaning, and with this damage, Floor & Décor suggested the Mehtas hire a certified inspector to find out what went wrong, saying the store would reimburse them if it was a manufacturing issue.

In that inspector's report, it was stated "manufacturing-related issues observed" and "it should not have swelled at the edges from a simple cleaning operation".

But, Floor & Decor pushed for another inspector, which came to a very different conclusion – "improper maintenance methods".

What about the maintenance?

The report notes installation guidelines, stating "occasionally mop with water only".

That's strange. On the Floor & Decor website, the company links to a recommended cleaner the Mehtas said they used.

"It's bad," said Suniti Mehta. "I really feel frustrated and sad that all your hard-earned money that you put into your house and this is how it turns out."

But then, Floor & Decor blamed an entirely different issue that wasn't included in either inspectors' report, claiming a wrong underlay was used.

"They have no compassion at all," Suniti Mehta said.

So, is this laminate waterproof? And, which story is Floor & Decor going with?

We reached out to the company, which responded.

"After carefully assessing all the information, it was determined that the issue was caused by an improper installation process by a third-party company. However, we have agreed to provide a full replacement of the floor to the customer," said Anne Lezotte, Floor & Decor's senior director of corporate communications.

The company did not address why the installation instructions say wet-mop with water only, while its own website suggested cleaning solutions.

"We never in our wildest dreams expected something like this to happen on these floors," Suniti Mehta said.

We never got to the bottom of the type of underlay used. However, we did learn that the installer the Mehtas used was not a licensed contractor. An inspector we spoke with told us he thinks it's deceptive to market these floors as waterproof if they can damage this easily.

The company did not address that concern.

