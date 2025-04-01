Sacramento area could be home to America's Favorite Teacher

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A Sacramento-area middle school history and English teacher is in the running to win big as America's Favorite Teacher, a title her students think she is more than worthy of being awarded.

Riley Goode, a teacher at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights, is currently in second place and needs your help to make it to the next round of the competition. You can help her win by voting for her here.

Here are a few of the things one of her students had to say.

"She has a really big heart., she has the best energy and she really cares about us," said student Adrien Harkema. "She just gives us all the resources we need to be successful."

The competition is hosted by Bill Nye and Reader's Digest and comes with some big prizes, including $25,000, a feature of the school in Reader's Digest, and a trip to Hawaii. Not only that, but the school will also receive a personalized assembly hosted by the Science Guy himself, Nye.

"Even though Bill Nye is what they would say on the older side, they still know who he is," Riley said. "I will say, I had a few of them say, 'he's still alive?' and I had to be like, 'yes, he is alive and well.' "

For students like Sebastian Ochoa, it's a huge reason he wants to see Ms. Goode recognized on the national level.

"I can't wait to see the Bill Nye because I want to see him and take pictures with him and learn everything about him," Ochoa said.

It's what Ms. Goode plans to do with that $25,000 that proves why she's made it this far in the running of the heated competition. Sylvan Middle School is facing a huge reallocation of funds, which is impacting students' ability to go on field trips.

"Unfortunately, next year, we're facing a $272,000 Title I budget cut, which means absolutely no field trips next year," Goode said.

She plans to use the money from her win to take her students to see an Egyptian exhibit in San Jose. Studying Egypt takes up a huge portion of her curriculum and she says it would mean a lot if she could give that to her students.

All you need in order to vote is internet and a Facebook account. Goode says it would be a huge win for the school, the students, and even fellow teachers if she were to win.

"Teachers work hard. We deserve appreciation every now and again. So it's nice that my community, my students are all rallying for me," Goode said.

The current round of voting ends on April 3.