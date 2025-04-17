Sedan driver dies after Sacramento County crash involving dump truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on South Watt Avenue, near Florin Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles -- a sedan and a dump truck -- were involved. The sedan suffered significant damage in the crash.

Violent collision between dump truck and passenger vehicle has South Watt shut down between Florin Rd And Elder Creek. One person Transported ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/eloyfM6ZbV — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 17, 2025

Officers at the scene said one person, the sedan driver, was transported. California Highway Patrol later confirmed that the sedan driver had died.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the sedan driver.

Due to the crash, South Watt Avenue was closed between Florin Road and Elder Creek.