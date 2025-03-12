Yolo County basketball star inches closer to goal of 3K career points, totaling 1K this season

WOODLAND – A small school in Yolo County is home to a rising basketball star already making a name for himself.

Junior Romello Bruhn of Woodland Christian High School is closer than ever to scoring 3,000 career points, something only 13 high school athletes have accomplished in California state history.

"Everything I do, it doesn't come natural, you know? It's countless hours in the gym, practicing, working on my craft," Bruhn said.

This season, Bruhn surpassed 1,000 points.

"It's a really big achievement for me honestly. I didn't realize until after the game. But it was a wow moment for me, knowing I scored 1,000 points," said Bruhn.

His career total is now more than 2,400 points.

His sights are set on surpassing 3,000. If he does it, he will become only the second player in the Sacramento region to ever accomplish this.

DeMarcus Nelson was the last to do it, graduating from Sheldon High School in 2004.

"I try to be the best I can and I like to rep my town, you know? Our town has never won a section for boys basketball. That was a big motivation for me to be the first to ever do it and go down in history," said Bruhn.

Bruhn's team won the CIF section championship this year, a basketball first for not only his school but any school in Woodland.

"This is a historic year for our school. We're not known as a basketball town so to have this type of success, yeah it's a special time," said Casey Neimeyer, varsity basketball coach and athletic director at Woodland Christian.

Neimeyer focuses on teaching faith, character and commitment on and off the court.

"When we pray before a game, we really try to give it over to the Lord and let the guys know we are playing to glorify Him, and not our school," Neimeyer said.

What impresses him most about Bruhn's game is his willingness to take fearless shots and his ability to make them.

"He's a gym rat, he's always working on his game. That trickles over and pushes our guys to want to level up their game as well," Neimeyer said.

To Bruhn, as important as the physical toughness is the mental.

"I meditate, I like to journal, to write down my goals and who I am. I like to visualize me winning games, me accomplishing my goals," Bruhn said.

That mindset has helped him overcome. Last season he suffered a severe injury to the face that sent him to the hospital and this year the Cardinals fell short in the playoffs, losing in the first round.

As a senior, his top priority is taking home the state title.

"I feel like I have a chance if I keep doing what I'm doing, working hard. Just put everything to my work, trusting my work," Bruhn said.