Attractions like the Pittsburgh Zoo, Carnegie Science Center and National Aviary will offer free admission days this summer. Here's how it works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some of Pittsburgh's favorite attractions like the zoo, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, National Aviary and Phipps Conservatory will offer more than 100,000 free tickets this summer.

From May to August, more than a dozen regional assets will have dates for free admission,the Allegheny Regional Asset District, or RAD, announced on Thursday. All people need are an Allegheny County library card and a reservation.

The free admission is part of an expanded Summer Staycation program from RAD. Attractions participating won't have a traditional RAD Day this year, but County Executive Sara Innamorato said a calendar of free days throughout the summer will spread out the crowds and make it easier for people to find a time that works for them.

After the Andy Warhol Museum, Children's Museum and Heinz History Center were open free of charge every operating day last August, RAD said it heard from so many people who said they wouldn't have been able to afford to go otherwise.

"RAD always wants to make sure our regional assets give something back to taxpayers who fund these projects. After all – it's your money," said RAD Board Chair Dan Griffin in a news release. "We want Allegheny County residents to grab their library card – or apply for one – in order to be ready when the ticket offers begin in May."

The free admission dates will begin appearing on RADPass.org on May 1. Free admission offers will continue to be added throughout the summer. RAD is asking people to be good neighbors -- if you reserve a ticket for a date and can't go, make sure you cancel so someone else gets the chance.