Spirit to launch new nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Houston

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spirit is adding a new nonstop flight out of the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The ultra-low-cost-carrier will launch daily, nonstop seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Houston on June 5.

With the addition of Houston, Spirit now flies to 12 destinations out of Pittsburgh. It's the third route the carrier has added from PIT this year.

"Our new, daily service from Pittsburgh to Houston provides an affordable option to travel between the two cities and easily connects family and friends in the Steel City and Space City," John Kirby, Spirit's vice president of network planning, said in a news release on Blue Sky News' website.

The airport says the growth of ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit is a major component of its strategy to provide more nonstop and affordable choices to people coming and going from Pittsburgh.

"We're thrilled Spirit continues to grow in the Pittsburgh market with three new routes in 2024," said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of air service and commercial development at PIT, in a press release. "Adding more low-cost service is one of our top priorities, and Spirit continues to recognize the strong demand in the Pittsburgh region."

The airport says the announcement comes after it surpassed 2 million passengers during the first quarter for the first time since 2019 and total passenger numbers climbed 10% in March.