President Biden coming to Pittsburgh today, will speak at United Steelworkers union headquarters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden is coming to Pittsburgh today and will be meeting with workers and speaking at the United Steel Workers union headquarters Downtown this afternoon.

The president is expected to arrive at the 171st Air Refueling Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport around 12:15 p.m. and then will make his way to Downtown Pittsburgh.

He will then be speaking at the United Steelworkers union headquarters along the Boulevard of the Allies at 1:45 p.m. and departing from the airport at 4:30.

Traffic impacts from President Biden's visit

Rolling closures of the Parkway West are expected after the president arrives at the airport just after Noon as his motorcade and pooled media will travel to Downtown Pittsburgh.

It's unclear what roads in the Downtown area will be shut down during his visit at the United Steelworkers union headquarters, but expect detours if traveling through the area.

U.S. Steel's pending sale to Nippon Steel



The company's stockholders voted last week to approved a nearly $15 billion merger with Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker and U.S. Steel says that the vote was "overwhelmingly" to approve the transaction.

U.S. Steel CEO and President David B. Burritt promises the sale will make the company and the domestic steel industry stronger but the deal has raised questions from President Biden and numerous elected officials representing Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area.

Pennsylvania's two Democratic senators, Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, have both voiced opposition to the sale. Fetterman lives across the street from U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock.

Burritt says U.S. Steel will keep its name and remain headquartered in Pittsburgh. More than 98% of the shares voted in favor at the special meeting, representing about 71% of the shares of U.S. Steel common stock.

"My presence being here sends volumes."

A steelworker from Penn Hills got the chance to see and hear Japan's prime minister during a joint session of Congress last week.

Rob Jones was a guest of Representative Chris Deluzio and said that a rank and file union member being taken down to D.C. was an amazing process.

Rob Jones is a steelworker from Penn Hills who was invited to Washington, D.C. last week to attend a joint session of Congress where Japan's prime minister spoke and discussed the pending sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. Congressman Chris Deluzio

Rep. Deluzio joins Senators Fetterman and Casey in opposing the deal and has cited the need to protect more union jobs.

Under the pending sale agreement, U.S. Steel would keep its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh, but it worries Jones when it comes to national security and the military.

Jones said that his being invited for the Congress session shows that the union and the representatives are behind the workers.