Pittsburgh-area business owner and family appear on "Family Feud"

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local businessman and his family were on an episode of "Family Feud" on Wednesday, and survey says their family and their hometown are excited.

A watch party was held Wednesday for Doug Sprankle, the owner of Sprankle's Neighborhood Market in Saxonburg, and his family at the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company's carnival grounds.

It's not just a watch party for the entire community -- it's also the kickoff event for an annual charity event they do called Campout for Community.

The event, which kicks off Thursday, raises money for the Salvation Army's food pantries. The campout is an annual 12-hour fundraiser that's both online and in person. Guests and community leaders will be discussing various causes and community events.

"I just want to thank Salvation Army for being great partners. They do so many wonderful things in the community and really, that's why we chose them as the beneficiaries of this event because of all the great things they do. If anybody's out there and isn't aware of what the Salvation Army does, look it up you'll be amazed at the services they provide for the community," said Ryan Sprankle.

The "Family Feud" episode airs at 7 p.m. on KDKA+.