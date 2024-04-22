Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream closing after 40 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular ice cream shop that has been a staple of the Oakland community for over four decades is closing its doors.

Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream announced on social media that after 40 years, they are closing the shop along Atwood Street.

It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Dave & Andy’s Homemade Ice Cream. After 40 amazing years of... Posted by Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream on Sunday, April 21, 2024

In the announcement, the shop said that Andy is retiring and thanked all of their friends, families, employees, and all of their customers and said that they are 'what made 40 years possible.'

The shop also apologized to those who might have heard rumors about their closing from someone other than them.

This will be the final week of business for the shop and their last day will be Sunday, April 28.