Amazing Books and Records moving from Downtown Pittsburgh location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Amazing Books and Records is leaving Downtown Pittsburgh for Shadyside.

The bookstore said they're relocating to Walnut Street and moving into the former Athleta building. In a social media post, Amazing Books and Records said they've loved being Downtown since 2013, but circumstances have led them to "swiftly" move to Shadyside.

"We are super-excited to be bringing our always amazing selection of used books and records to Walnut Street. Our new space at 5430 Walnut Street (formerly an Athleta) is three times the size of our Downtown store, and is really beautiful with great wood details," the bookstore said in a Facebook post.

They said they plan on being open from 10-10 at the Shadyside location most days, and they'll continue to have their twice weekly Book 'n Beer nights on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Athleta is one of four stores that have recently closed along Walnut Street. The Gap, E.B. Pepper and Footloose have also shuttered their doors.

Last month, John Henne, who owns Henne Jewelers and is the co-president of the local chamber, called the closures the "natural evolution" of retail and said there are already plans for another store to move into the Gap.

Amazing Book & Records didn't say when its new Shadyside location will be ready for customers. The Squirrel Hill location on Forbes Avenue is still open, and the store says it currently has "an incredible abundance" of books and records.