Steelers "had interest" in trading for 49ers' Deebo Samuel: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly talked to the San Francisco 49ers about trading for Deebo Samuel.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Friday that Pittsburgh "had interest" in trading for the star wideout. Silver went on to report that the Steelers "were unwilling to meet the 49ers' price."

In a follow-up post, Silver said the time for a trade "has likely passed." It is not clear what the 49ers wanted in exchange for their star wide receiver.

Samuel and fellow 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have had their names floated around in trade talks, and both have been tied to Pittsburgh this offseason.

The 28-year-old Samuel, whose contract runs through the 2025 season, is electric on the field. He caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He added 37 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2021, Samuel led the NFL with an 18.2 yards-per-catch average on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection.

On Thursday, the 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. After the selection, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Samuel is "a big part of this team."

"We feel great about that group and we feel like we just made it better with another really good addition to it, who complements the group real well," Lynch said.