Pittsburgh college students' predictions on Taylor Swift's new album come true

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taylor Swift's new double album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has been out for a week now.

Swifties all over the world have been listening to every single lyric and sharing their verdicts, including students in college classrooms.

Carnegie Mellon University has a three-credit course that's all about the record-breaking music star. The students' midterm project was to make predictions on her much-anticipated album, and some of the predictions came true.

In the student-led course called Taylor Swift: Through the Eras, the students delve into every album, analyzing her lyrics, music videos and love life.

"I just hope people enjoy Taylor Swift more from taking the class," said CMU senior Brenna Slomsky, who teaches the course.

Slomsky said they usually make predictions for the final project, but she moved it up to the midterm when Swift announced her new album.

"A lot of people had predicted that it was going to be a sad, breakup album, which I think is true," she said.

Indeed, Swift took fans on a journey of heartbreak with her 16 new songs. And that's not the only thing the CMU students correctly predicted.

"One of my students actually predicted that it was going to be a double drop for the album, which she was really excited about when that came true. So, that was pretty cool for her," Slomsky said.

Other Swifties were shocked it turned into a 31-song secret double album.

Slomsky and her students are now looking for puzzle pieces in the dead of the night because the top-class Swifties don't think Swift's done with this album yet.

"With a lot of her past albums that she's dropped recently, she's gone on late-night talk shows or done different interviews after dropping an album, and this time she really hasn't done anything yet," Slomsky said. "We think that means maybe she could be still dropping something else. And when she was releasing the first music video, she announced that song of "Fortnight" being the first single. So, I think a lot of the students and myself think that maybe because she said it's the first that there will be a second or third single as well, maybe with some music videos."