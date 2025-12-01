Winter weather advisory issued for the Pittsburgh area with significant snowfall expected Tuesday morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Pittsburgh area with significant snowfall expected to hit the area early Tuesday morning.

The advisory includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Greene, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties and will be in effect from midnight Monday night through 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, and western Maryland are also included in the advisory.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute."

This snow is expected to continue through the morning commute before starting to lighten up and ultimately end around lunchtime.

A widespread 1-3" is possible for a good portion of the area, with areas to the north and in the highest ridges getting 2-4."

A winter storm system is expected to hit the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday morning with some areas predicted to see as much as 4" of snowfall. KDKA Weather Center

While this may not sound like a lot of snow, these accumulations will happen in a relatively short time, and that is where we could have issues with the early commute.

Road crews should have ample time during the afternoon to make the late commute a much better experience.

