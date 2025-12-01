Tips to stay prepared ahead of the Pittsburgh area's first snow storm of the season

With the first major storm of the year approaching, it's important to be prepared, especially since it's expected to hit right in the middle of the morning rush.

Roads are expected to be slick. Carefulness is key to keeping your car from ending up somewhere other than the roadway.

"Snow is good and bad for us. It's not always good like everyone thinks," said Ian Tomei of Tomei's Towing.

Sure, there's money to be made at places like Tomei's Towing, but helping those stuck can be dangerous.

"Have your car filled with gas, have extra water, something in case you would, by chance, get caught in it so you don't panic," Tomei said.

You also want to up your chances of not getting caught in it, and that includes having effective tires on snowy roads.

"You know, you can't skimp on tires and expect the car to go anywhere with bald tires."

Give plows extra space to operate

If you're out on the roads, give the plows extra space.

"You have to respect them because they're big trucks and they cannot stop," Tomei said.

PennDOT says that instead of the normal two-vehicle gap, double that to ensure safety.

"People rush them and push them, and that's where the accident happens because they're not allowing time needed for the truck to react and get around," Tomei said.

Navigating steep hills around the Pittsburgh area

How about navigating steep hills? We've got some of those around here.

"If you come to a hill and you're scared, put it in neutral and let gravity take you downhill slowly so you don't get yourself into a predicament," Tomei said.

Stay alert for black ice

Drivers will want to watch out for potential black ice as well.

"You have to be prepared for bridges and what have you; they freeze really quickly compared to the roadway," Tomei added.

With the heaviest of the snow expected during the morning rush, it is imperative to slow down.

"Take your time. Allow for a half hour (of extra time). It might save you weeks in a hospital if you get in a bad accident."