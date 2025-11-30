The weekend ends with brisk, cool temperatures, but snow looms this week in Pittsburgh

Today, the best chance for rain comes right at noon with temperatures ticking down for the rest of the afternoon.

Conditions for Steelers vs. Bills at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures for the Steelers game will be in the 30s with a brisk westerly wind. I have highs today, now hitting 43 degrees.

Monday is looking dry for the day. We may see some snow arriving before midnight on Tuesday. The back end of the work week into the weekend is looking like a mess with several days seeing snow and or rain chances.

We will get that all sorted out the closer we get to the date.

Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to morning snow that will have an impact on the morning commute.

Right now, it looks like some accumulation will happen in Pittsburgh, probably just over an inch.

Potential snow expected on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

Uncertainty still remains on totals for now. The biggest concern that I have had over the last couple of days is where the rain-to-snow line sets up.

This morning, that line has once again dipped into West Virginia, meaning even places south of I-70 should expect to see some snow. If you are north of I-80, you will see accumulating snow once again.

Let's start your snow totals at two inches and go up to five inches of snow before any lake effect snow kicks in.

7-day forecast: November 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

