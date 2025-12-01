School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Tuesday, Dec. 2

The first winter storm of the season is making its way to western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, with the system set to bring significant snowfall.

A winter weather advisory stretches from Arkansas to New York, according to National Weather Service Pittsburgh. Locally, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Greene, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties are under the alert, which runs from midnight Tuesday until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Most of the area is expected to see at least 2 inches of snow. The highest totals are expected between Interstate 70 and Interstate 80.

This snow is forecast to continue through the morning commute, with the heaviest snowfall expected between 4-8 a.m., before slowing down and coming to an end in the early afternoon.

You can find a list of closings and delays below.