Here's what to know about parking and traffic restrictions for the U.S. Open at Oakmont this week

Information on parking and traffic restrictions for the U.S. Open at Oakmont

With upwards of 200,000 people expected to attend the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club this week, here are some things to know about parking options and traffic restrictions that will be in place.

All eyes in the golf world will be set on Oakmont as the club is hosting the U.S. Open, often referred to as golf's toughest test, for a record 10th time. The championship is being played from June 12 to June 15.

With hundreds of thousands of people descending on the fabled grounds of the historic club, you can expect the parking and traffic situations to be much more congested than on a normal day.

Danny Sink, Senior Director of U.S. Open Championships for the United States Golf Association, says that the traffic and congestion will start to ramp up today.

An aerial view shows the championship setup for the upcoming 125th playing of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"We like to stress that it is a seven day event even though we don't start keeping score until Thursday," Sink said.

Sink says that for the first practice round day ahead of the tournament, the USGA expects 18,000 to 20,000 people in attendance, and that number will crescendo as the week goes on, peaking around 40,000 people on Friday and Saturday.

With the massive amounts of people expected to flood the Oakmont area, Sink says the best thing you can do is "practice a little patience."

"If you have an alternate route to not use Hulton Road or use the corridor going through Plum, Oakmont, Allegheny River Boulevard, or Allegheny Avenue, we're not telling people those roads are closed by any stretch because they're not," Sink said. "We're just suggesting if there is an alternate route for you and you're not coming to the championship, it might be better for you during the week of the Open."

Where will I be able to park for the U.S. Open?

For fans attending the U.S. Open, there will be no parking within Oakmont or Plum. Complimentary parking will be available at the RED lot at Hartwood Acres (around 10 miles northwest of the club) and at the BLUE lot at Monroeville Mall (around 10 miles south of the club).

Fans heading to the tournament using I-79, I-279, the the eastbound lanes of Turnpike, Rt. 28, Rt. 8, and those coming from the western and northern parts of the area are encouraged to use the RED lot.

KDKA

The BLUE lot is recommended for fans traveling using the westbound lanes of the Turnpike, the Parkway East, Rt. 30, Rt. 22, and those coming from the eastern and southern parts of the area.

Sink says using the satellite parking lots is the most effective way to get to the tournament.

"You get parked, we load you on a bus immediately, get you on the Turnpike and get you to the championship as quickly as possible, avoiding traffic delays in Harmar, Verona, Blawnox, Penn Hills, and all the surrounding communities," Sink said.

The USGA says that 130 buses will be running daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to shuttle fans from both lots to the tournament. The shuttles to the championship are expected to take around 25 minutes and will drop fans off around 150 yards from Gate 1, the main entrance for spectators, located on the other side of the Turnpike from Oakmont's clubhouse.

"It starts from when you park your car in our general fan parking lots to the time you leave at the end of the day, we try to make sure your experience is top notch from beginning to end," Sink said.

The USGA also says that people who live near Oakmont Country Club will be given tags for their vehicles that will allow them to access local roads and neighborhoods near the tournament that will be otherwise closed to traffic.

Where can I get an Uber or Lyft to pick me up or drop me off?

If you're planning on using a ride share app like Uber or Lyft to get to or from the U.S. Open or planning on having someone drop you off or pick you up, there will be a designated place located a short walk from the tournament.

The USGA says that the Tenth Street Elementary School located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Oakmont Borough will serve as the designated drop-off and pick-up location for the tournament.

KDKA

"We certainly won't allow any drop offs on Hulton Road or Coxcomb Hill Road or any of the surrounding areas," Sink said.

From the drop-off location to the closest entrance to the championship will be around a 1/2 mile walk.

Ride share and passenger drop-offs and pickups at the school will be limited to vehicles no larger than 15 passengers. Larger vehicles for groups or by private buses will need to use the RED lot at Hartwood Acres or the BLUE lot at Monroeville Mall.

