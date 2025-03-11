Aaron Rodgers could reach deal with Steelers by Tuesday, report says

Aaron Rodgers could be reaching a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as Tuesday, a new report says.

According to Mike Florio with NBC's Pro Football Talk, Rodgers and the Steelers could have an agreement in place before he is released by the Jets on Wednesday and able to sign as a free agent.

News broke early Monday that Rodgers had emerged as a candidate to become the Steelers' next starting quarterback.

Florio's report says that Rodgers, 41, who wants to play for two more years, is more likely to get a second season with the Steelers than with the New York Giants, another team in need of a quarterback.

Florio suggested in his reporting that Rodgers could command a two-year deal from the Steelers worth $90 million with $40 million guaranteed.

"The Giants could still snatch him by making the kind of financial offer that isn't in the same ballpark as where the Steelers are," Florio said.

The news of Rodgers emerging as a candidate for the Steelers comes just after it was reported that the Steelers were trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf and giving him a new contract worth $150 million.

Prior to spending two seasons with the Jets, 4-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion quarterback played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and currently sits 7th on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Quarterback market for the Steelers quickly shrinking

While the Steelers still need to sign a quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, their options at the position are becoming quickly limited.

Justin Fields, who played for the Steelers last season, reached a two-year deal with the New York Jets on Monday and Sam Darnold agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year deal worth $100 million.

Other remaining quarterbacks on the market include Russell Wilson, who started 11 games for the Steelers last year on a 1-year deal and Daniel Jones, who was released by the New York Giants late in the year.