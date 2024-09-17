Steelers QB Russell Wilson and Ciara visit UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara made a special visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

In a post on the social media platform X, the hospital shared photos of Wilson and Ciara hanging out with patients and their families. The post called Wilson and Ciara "our newest friends to the 'Burgh."

"We are beyond grateful for their support and generosity in being here to visit our kids and give them moments they will never forget," the post on X said.

Tuesday was at least the third time Wilson visited UPMC Children's Hospital. He went in April and again on Sept. 4.

Wilson has a long history of making trips to visit pediatric hospital patients. While playing for the Denver Broncos, Wilson wore a pair of custom cleats honoring the work of the Children's Hospital Colorado and the Why Not You Foundation as a part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Wilson also visited Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday for a decade while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Since signing with the Steelers during free agency, Wilson has made numerous appearances around Pittsburgh. He attended an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena in March, threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park in April and was up on stage during the Kenny Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium in June.

Ciara has also become acquainted with the city. The popstar and Wilson attended a Penguins game in April and stopped by Kennywood in June.