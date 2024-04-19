Russell Wilson throws out first pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at PNC Park on Friday ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Russell Wilson with a STRIKE for the first pitch in Pittsburgh tonight! pic.twitter.com/Yq57HrkYQc — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

Standing on the mound, Wilson fired a strike in an impressive showing for the football star, though he is no stranger to the diamond.

Wilson played two seasons of minor league baseball in the Colorado Rockies organization. The second baseman tallied 72 hits, five home runs and 26 RBIs over 315 plate appearances in 2010 and 2011. He also spent time during spring training with the Texas Rangers in 2014 and 2015 before playing in a spring training game with the New York Yankees in 2018.

Wilson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2007 MLB draft out of high school, but he elected to attend North Carolina State University, where he played football and baseball.

Russell Wilson takes batting practice and throws football with Andrew McCutchen

During pregame warmups on Friday, Wilson took batting practice and threw the football with Pirates star Andrew McCutchen. In a post on social media, Wilson brought up the idea of McCutchen playing for the Steelers.

Russell Wilson crushing baseballs in Pittsburgh 😤 pic.twitter.com/mpUIOV2Sjr — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

"The one & only (McCutchen) and (Cordarrelle Patterson) on the new Kick Off Returns!???" Wilson posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wilson also complimented PNC Park, which was recently named the best ballpark in Major League Baseball, and its breathtaking views of the city.

"Pittsburgh Skyline in the background! PNC Park is beautiful!" he posted to X.

How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains? pic.twitter.com/ht0SCOCH7h — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 19, 2024