Russell Wilson visits patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson visited some patients at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh this week.

The hospital shared photos of the visit on their social media pages, saying that Wilson helped bring lots of smiles ahead of the team's opening game in Atlanta on Sunday. 

Wilson has a long history of making trips to visit pediatric hospital patients and visited UPMC Children's once earlier this spring. 

While playing for the Broncos in Denver, Wilson wore a pair of custom cleats honoring the work of the Children's Hospital Colorado and the Why Not You Foundation as a part of the NFL's #MyCauseMyCleats initiative.

Wilson left behind a legacy in the Pacific Northwest when he played for the Seahawks, visiting Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday for a decade. 

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

