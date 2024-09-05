Russell Wilson visits patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson visited some patients at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh this week.

The hospital shared photos of the visit on their social media pages, saying that Wilson helped bring lots of smiles ahead of the team's opening game in Atlanta on Sunday.

What a great way to kick-off the Pittsburgh Steelers season! Steelers QB Russell Wilson stopped by this week to bring... Posted by UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wilson has a long history of making trips to visit pediatric hospital patients and visited UPMC Children's once earlier this spring.

While playing for the Broncos in Denver, Wilson wore a pair of custom cleats honoring the work of the Children's Hospital Colorado and the Why Not You Foundation as a part of the NFL's #MyCauseMyCleats initiative.

Wilson left behind a legacy in the Pacific Northwest when he played for the Seahawks, visiting Seattle Children's Hospital every Tuesday for a decade.