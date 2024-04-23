Watch CBS News
Steelers' QB Russell Wilson visits patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' newest acquisitions made a special visit to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

QB Russell Wilson posted photos with patients on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing their pride for the black and gold. 

This comes just over one week since the University of Pittsburgh football team visited UPMC Children's ahead of their annual Spring Game. 

Buffalo Bills' S Damar Hamlin also visited UPMC Children's in March, signing autographs and taking pictures with the kids that day.

Since signing with the Steelers on Mar. 15, he's made himself at home in the Steel City. Last week, the former MLB prospect threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates' home contest against the Boston Red Sox. He even took part in batting practice. 

