Russell Wilson joins Zac Brown Band on stage in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Zac Brown Band on stage during Saturday's Kenny Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium.

The quarterback presented Zac Brown with a No. 3 Wilson Steelers jersey during the band's performance.

"Thank you Pittsburgh! And thank you @DangeRussWilson for the @steelers jersey," the Zac Brown Band posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Welcome to the Burgh! Black & Yellow looks good on you! Amazing Concert," Wilson posted on X.

The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker were special guests for Saturday's Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium. Chesney and his "Sun Goes Down Tour" returned to Pittsburgh for the 12th time.

The country music superstar last played in Pittsburgh in June 2022.

Since signing with the Steelers during free agency, Wilson has been all over the Steel City. In March, he attended an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena. A month later, Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park and visited patients at UPMC Children's Hospital.