Watch CBS News
Local News

Russell Wilson joins Zac Brown Band on stage in Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

We're excited for Ciara's arrival in the 'Burgh
We're excited for Ciara's arrival in the 'Burgh 00:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Zac Brown Band on stage during Saturday's Kenny Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium. 

The quarterback presented Zac Brown with a No. 3 Wilson Steelers jersey during the band's performance. 

"Thank you Pittsburgh! And thank you @DangeRussWilson for the @steelers jersey," the Zac Brown Band posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Welcome to the Burgh! Black & Yellow looks good on you! Amazing Concert," Wilson posted on X.

The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker were special guests for Saturday's Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium. Chesney and his "Sun Goes Down Tour" returned to Pittsburgh for the 12th time.

The country music superstar last played in Pittsburgh in June 2022.  

Since signing with the Steelers during free agency, Wilson has been all over the Steel City. In March, he attended an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena. A month later, Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park and visited patients at UPMC Children's Hospital

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 10:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.