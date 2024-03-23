Russell Wilson attends NC State men's basketball game at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has wasted little time adjusting to the Steel City.

On Saturday night, Wilson was seen alongside Thomas Tull, a minority owner of the Steelers, as they both were in attendance to watch the NC State Wolfpack defeat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73 in a second-round matchup during the NCAA basketball tournament.

Russell Wilson pulled up to watch @PackMensBball in Pittsburgh 👀 pic.twitter.com/opSx8V5bxd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2024

Wilson, 35, began his collegiate football career at NC State, playing for the team from 2007 to 2010 before transferring to Wisconsin before the 2011 season.

Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month.