Steelers QB Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Kennywood for Steelers team bonding day

We're excited for Ciara's arrival in the 'Burgh

We're excited for Ciara's arrival in the 'Burgh

We're excited for Ciara's arrival in the 'Burgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife popstar Ciara visited Kennywood with the team on Monday.

The Steelers said they were at Kennywood for some "team bonding" on Monday morning. A video posted to social media showed Wilson and Ciara shooting hoops at Kennywood. Wilson replied, writing, "Team Family Day!"

The Steelers shared photos of other players at the park, including several riding Phantom's Revenge. Payton Wilson, Justin Fields, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu were also in attendance.

"Phantom rides and Potato Patch fries... We couldn't think of a better way to bond," Kennywood wrote on its Facebook page.

Since signing with the Steelers during free agency, Wilson has made several appearances around Pittsburgh. Most recently, he was up on stage during Saturday's Kenny Chesney concert at Acrisure Stadium, presenting Zac Brown with a No. 3 Wilson jersey.

In March, he attended an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena. A month later, Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park and visited patients at UPMC Children's Hospital. Wilson and Ciara were also at a Penguins game in April.

Wilson comes to Pittsburgh from Denver. Coach Mike Tomlin has said that Wilson is considered the Steelers' starting quarterback but Justin Fields will get a chance to compete.