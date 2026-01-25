Watch CBS News
How much snow has fallen in Pittsburgh? Here's a look at the snow totals so far.

Michael Guise
A historic winter storm is hitting the Pittsburgh area on Sunday, blanketing roads and covering driveways with multiple inches of snow. 

The snow is expected to continue falling through Sunday night, though some communities in western Pennsylvania will see snow continue until Monday morning. The storm is expected to drop more than 10 inches of snow across most of the area, with some counties seeing up to 16 inches of snow. 

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service and the KDKA Weather Team. Follow Sunday night into Monday for updated snow totals.

How much did it snow in Pennsylvania?

Allegheny County

  • Ross Township: 12 inches as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday
  • Pittsburgh: 8.5 inches as of 12:40 p.m. on Sunday
  • Pittsburgh International Airport: 9.4 inches as of 2:57 p.m. on Sunday

Armstrong County

  • Kittanning: 12 inches as of 1:28 p.m. on Sunday

Beaver County

  • Midland: 15 inches as of 12:38 p.m. on Sunday

Butler County

  • Butler: 14 inches as of 2:39 p.m. on Sunday

Fayette County

  • Fayette City: 7.5 inches as of 12:41 p.m. on Sunday

Greene County

  • Waynesburg: 6 inches as of 12:47 p.m. on Sunday

Indiana County

  • Shelocta: 10.3 inches as of 1:42 p.m. on Sunday

Washington County

  • Roscoe: 10.3 inches as of 12:20 p.m. on Sunday

Westmoreland County

  • Monessen: 14 inches as of 3 p.m. on Sunday

