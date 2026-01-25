How much snow has fallen in Pittsburgh? Here's a look at the snow totals so far.

A historic winter storm is hitting the Pittsburgh area on Sunday, blanketing roads and covering driveways with multiple inches of snow.

The snow is expected to continue falling through Sunday night, though some communities in western Pennsylvania will see snow continue until Monday morning. The storm is expected to drop more than 10 inches of snow across most of the area, with some counties seeing up to 16 inches of snow.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service and the KDKA Weather Team. Follow Sunday night into Monday for updated snow totals.

How much did it snow in Pennsylvania?

Allegheny County

Ross Township: 12 inches as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday



Pittsburgh: 8.5 inches as of 12:40 p.m. on Sunday



Pittsburgh International Airport: 9.4 inches as of 2:57 p.m. on Sunday

Armstrong County

Kittanning: 12 inches as of 1:28 p.m. on Sunday

Beaver County

Midland: 15 inches as of 12:38 p.m. on Sunday

Butler County

Butler: 14 inches as of 2:39 p.m. on Sunday

Fayette County

Fayette City: 7.5 inches as of 12:41 p.m. on Sunday

Greene County

Waynesburg: 6 inches as of 12:47 p.m. on Sunday

Indiana County

Shelocta: 10.3 inches as of 1:42 p.m. on Sunday

Washington County

Roscoe: 10.3 inches as of 12:20 p.m. on Sunday

Westmoreland County