Sunday is Pittsburgh's snowiest day in nearly 16 years

A massive snowstorm is hitting Pittsburgh on Sunday, bringing with it more snow in a single day than the city has seen in nearly 16 years.

The National Weather Service said as of 2:50 p.m., the official snowfall measurement for Pittsburgh was 9.4 inches, all of which fell on Sunday, making it the snowiest single calendar day event since February 2010. Pittsburgh also set the record for snowfall for the Jan. 25 calendar day, breaking the previous mark of 5.2 inches set in 2014, according to the National Weather Service.

For Sunday, it's the snowiest day since the second day of "Snowmageddon." On that day, 9.7 inches of snow fell on western Pennsylvania. In all, the legendary snow event dumped more than 21 inches of white precipitation in 2010 on Feb. 5 and 6.

Most of the area is forecast to see around 12 inches of snow on Sunday, with some areas getting up to 16 inches of snow. The snow has led to traffic restrictions, canceled flights, closed businesses and leaders scrambling to keep roads clear. More than 100 schools have already altered their plans for Monday's academic day.

After Sunday's snow, frigid temperatures are on the way Monday, with temperatures dipping to the teens and bottoming out near 0 degrees late Monday. An extreme cold watch has been issued for the area from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The weather will be dangerous, as frostbite potentially occurs in as little as 30 minutes for people who are not properly covered.