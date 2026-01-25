Watch CBS News
School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Monday, Jan. 26

Schools across the Pittsburgh area have issued delays, closures or remote learning days for Monday as a major winter storm slams Pennsylvania. 

KDKA's Weather Team forecasts that 10 to 16 inches of snow is possible across southwestern Pennsylvania. A winter storm warning is in effect until noon on Monday.

School closings, delays and remote learning days can be found below. The list will be continuously updated. 

