School closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area for Monday, Jan. 26
Schools across the Pittsburgh area have issued delays, closures or remote learning days for Monday as a major winter storm slams Pennsylvania.
KDKA's Weather Team forecasts that 10 to 16 inches of snow is possible across southwestern Pennsylvania. A winter storm warning is in effect until noon on Monday.
School closings, delays and remote learning days can be found below. The list will be continuously updated.
