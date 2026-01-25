Pittsburgh mayor provides update on Sunday's massive snowstorm, "Crews have been going 24/7."

Sunday's record-setting snowstorm is the first major weather event for Pittsburgh's new mayor, Corey O'Connor.

Set up inside the command center at the City-County Building, Mayor O'Connor was surrounded by some of his top deputies as they monitored the storm from live cameras set up across the city, through a virtual operations center, and a website that tracks the location of snow plows across the city.

According to the mayor, the online snowplow tracker has been down for about a year, and they've taken steps to get it back online. He did caution, however, that there is about a 10-15 minute real-time delay.

That website can be found at this link.

The city said it has 85 plow trucks on the road until 2 p.m., and then from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., they will have 60 operating on the roads.

So far today, there have been issues with four trucks, and they have been taken to the city garage to be worked on.

O'Connor said when it comes to road conditions, the emergency routes look good, but they're expecting to be in snow response mode for the next 24-plus hours.

"Our crews have been going 24/7, at this point," O'Connor said. "We're getting to as many streets as we possibly can. I think people should be patient at home. If you have to go somewhere, stick to the primaries. We have cameras up on every major intersection and side streets, so we are monitoring the situations everywhere."

Along with the command center in the City-County Building, they also have another in the Strip District.