Winter storm warning issued for the Pittsburgh area ahead of heavy weekend snowfall

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Pittsburgh area ahead of what's expected to be heavy and significant snowfall throughout western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued the warning early Friday morning, which will take effect starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday and remain in place through Monday afternoon.

The advisory area includes all of the Pittsburgh region as well as eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia.

The NWS said that parts of the area could see as much as 14 inches of snow accumulation.

Since 2000, the Pittsburgh area has seen only two winter storms with more than 12 inches of snow. This weekend's storm could be the third.

"Persons should consider delaying all travel," the warning says. "Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary."

Here's a timeline of the forecast and when you can expect snowfall to begin.

With some communities struggling with their salt supply as the region is bracing for impactful snow, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said the city and county are good.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it's preparing for the winter storm, but if the current forecast holds, it's likely several buses will be detoured, especially in hilly areas. In that case, buses will have to stick to the main roads.

As the major winter storm approaches the region, first responders are reminding people to keep their neighborhood fire hydrants and furnace vents clear of snow.